<p>New Delhi: Tension escalated in the I.N.D.I.A bloc over seat sharing in Bihar with the CPI(ML)L on Monday "outrightly" rejecting the offer made by the RJD restricting the Left party to 19 seats and appeal for swapping some of its sitting seats.</p><p>The CPI(ML)L has not taken the slight lightly, with its leaders calling it an "attack on its dignity" and threatened that "all options are open" for party, which won 12 out of 19 seats it contested in 2020 with a vote share of 3.16 per cent and has been expecting more seats this time.</p><p>The fresh trouble comes at a time Mukesh Sahani-led VIP is seeking Deputy Chief Minister post and at least 30 seats, a climb down from earlier demand of 60 seats, while CPI(M) and CPI are upset with the repeat offer of 10 seats together by the RJD. Sources also indicated Congress has settled for 54-55 seats even though it is trying to coerce RJD to give them another 8-10 seats.</p><p>Sources said the the CPI(ML)L has conveyed its strong displeasure to the RJD displeasure by "outrightly" rejecting the offer of 19 seats, which also includes swapping some sitting seats to the RJD or other alliance partners. The CPI(ML)L submitted a fresh list, highlighting its demand for around 30 seats.</p><p>CPI(ML)L sources said the decision about the future will depend on the decision RJD takes on the revised list being shared soon. Stepping up pressure, the party leaders said all options are open for them if RJD rejects their demand.</p><p>Leaders told <em>DH</em> they can't compromise on the dignity of the party. "Giving us seats means a sure shot victory. What is surprising is that RJD is not understanding or willing to understand that. If they want to win, they should accept the revised list," a senior leader said. </p><p>Sources said they were expecting the RJD to offer more seats than it contested five years ago. </p><p>In 2020, the CPI(ML)L had entered the 'Maha Gadbandhan' (Grand Alliance) at the last minute. While it was planning to field 30 candidates then, last minute negotiations with the RJD had led the Left party to contest only 19 seats. </p><p>By demanding around 30 seats, the party is looking at contesting as many seats it had planned to fight five years ago. CPI(ML)L had won six seats with a vote share of 2.5 per cent in 2000 in undivided Bihar and had won seats since then except in 2010.</p><p>In 2005, CPI(ML)L had won five seats with a vote share of 2.37 per cent while five years later drew a blank with vote share also decreasing to 1.54 per cent. Contesting alone in 2015, it won three seats with a vote share of 1.54 per cent. However in 2020, it grabbed 12 seats with a vote share of 3.16 per cent.</p><p>CPI(ML)L's impressive strike rate in 2020 and Congress' dismal performance had led to political chatter about the possibility of the Grand Alliance winning the election if the Left party was given more seats instead of the grand old party, which won only 19 of the 70 seats it won. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls too, the CPI(ML)L won both the seats it contested.</p>