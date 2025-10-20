Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | RJD releases list of 143 candidates hours before nomination deadline ends, to face off ally Congress in 3 seats

<p>The <a href="https://google.com/search?q=Rashtriya+Janata+Dal+deccan+hrald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=Rashtriya+Janata+Dal+deccan+hrald+&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIJCAEQIRgKGKABMgkIAhAhGAoYoAEyCQgDECEYChigATIJCAQQIRgKGKABMgkIBRAhGAoYoAEyBggGECEYCjIHCAcQIRiPAjIHCAgQIRiPAtIBCDMxNDNqMGo3qAIIsAIB8QVsIQHfYGOhzQ&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) </a>on Monday announced its list of 143 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, five of whom would end up contesting against nominees of the other I.N.D.I.A. bloc constituents.</p><p>While the list put paid to rumours that the RJD was going to contest the Kutumba seat, currently held by state Congress president Rajesh Kumar Ram, the party would end up contesting against the Congress in Vaishali, Lalganj and Kahalgaon, and against former state minister Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insan Party in Tarapur and Gaura Boram.</p>.<p>The list was released hours before the filing of nomination papers for the second and final phase was to be over.</p>.<p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>