<p>Muzaffarpur (Bihar): In Baijnathpur village under Bochaha assembly constituency of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muzaffarpur">Muzaffarpur</a> district, around 100 kms from Patna, Rani Devi runs a small tailoring shop at her home. </p><p>She recently received Rs 10,000 in her bank account from the government under Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana and hopes to get another Rs 2 lakh after the assembly election is completed in the state by mid-November.</p><p>"Right now I am operating from home, but I want to open a new shop. Once I get Rs 2 lakh I will open a new shop," 39-years-old Rani Devi said.</p>.BPL & Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) card holders aged above 75 to receive rice, pulses at doorstep.<p>Forty-six year old Sunita Devi from Patiasa under Minapur assembly constituency plans to buy cows to expand dairy business.</p><p>“I have received Rs 10,000 in my account. I will vote for the person who has given this money,” said Nilu Devi, another woman in her mid-forties from Patiasa village.</p><p>Days ahead of the announcement of poll scheduled Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a>’s government transferred Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 1 crore women in Bihar. Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, which was approved by the state cabinet on August 29, was rolled out on September 26 with the transfer of money to the bank accounts of Rs 75,000 women.</p><p>On October 3, the money was transferred to another 25 lakh women, taking the number to 1 crore. The money has also been transferred after the announcement of poll schedule by the Election Commission of India on October 6.</p><p>Polls to elect 243 members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 6 and November 11. The results will be declared on November 11.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi launches Rs 7,500 crore Mahila Rojgar Yojana scheme.<p>The Model Code of Conduct is in force since the announcement of the poll schedule on October 6. The direct benefit transfer (DBT) for the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana was done to the eligible women on October 6 and 17 as per the pre-approved schedule. Some beneficiaries are also likely to receive the money on October 24. </p><p>However, no official programme would be organised due to the Model Code of Conduct. With Friday's transfer the number of beneficiaries under the scheme is estimated to increase to 1.25 crore, costing the exchequer Rs 12,500 crore.</p><p>“One woman from every family will definitely get the benefit of this scheme,” Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> had said while rolling out the scheme on September 26.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 75 lakh Bihar women to receive Rs 10,000 each as PM Modi to launch Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.<p>Opposition party leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejashwi-yadav">Tejashwi Yadav</a> and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, have termed the cash transfer scheme an “official bribe” to secure votes.</p><p>Under the scheme, Rs 10,000 has been transferred to eligible women as an initial grant. Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has promised to provide additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh to eligible women under this scheme. </p><p>“If the woman uses this Rs 10,000 wisely, creates some employment, starts a business to stand on her own feet, and if it proves successful, she can be given additional financial assistance of up to 2 lakh rupees,” Modi said, it would be like “seed money” in the corporate world.</p><p>The scheme will be driven through Self Help Groups (SHGs) known as Jeevika samuh in Bihar. Nearly 1.35 crore women are associated with around 11 lakh Jeevika groups in Bihar. All Jeevika group members called Jeevika didis are eligible for the grants under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana.</p>.Maha govt ensures transparency in Ladki Bahin Yojana, asks beneficiaries to complete e-KYC process in two months.<p>Amid speculations about his mental health and battling anti-incumbency after nearly 20 years of rule Nitish Kumar seems to focus on women voters, who have traditionally voted for him.</p><p>The schemes like distribution of free bicycles to female students, prohibition on alcohol and reservations in jobs and Panchayat and municipal elections have helped Kumar gain trust of women, which account for 48% of Bihar’s electorates. </p><p>Not just Kumar, other parties are also banking on women to make gains in Bihar polls. Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), which comprises <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashtriya-janata-dal">Rashtriya Janata Dal</a> (RJD), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> and Left parties among others, has promised to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 2500 to eligible women under “Mai Bahin Maan Yojana”.</p>.20 lakh households got rooftop solar systems under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Pralhad Joshi.<p>The Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has also promised to pay a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 to community mobilisers among Jeevika Didis.</p><p>Women-centric schemes, especially cash transfers, have paid rich dividends for the BJP in the states like Maharashtra and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a>, and the alliance is hoping for the similar benefits in Bihar as well.</p>