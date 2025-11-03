<p>Patna: With the Bihar battleground set for its first phase of polling on November 6, political speeches by the leaders of all shades are turning from bad to worse. Sadly, no one is an exception in this ‘bad lingo competition’.</p><p>Sample this:</p><p>“The RJD used ‘katta’ (pistol) to force Congress to name Tejashwi Yadav as the Mahagatbandhan CM face,” alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dwelling at length on how the RJD gets its work done only at ‘gun-point’.</p><p>“If Modi is assured that he can get votes by dancing on the stage or doing yoga, he will do that too,” averred Rahul Gandhi, drawing sharp flak from the BJP.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Foreign diplomats on two-day Bihar visit to observe BJP poll campaign, India's democratic process.<p>“Pappu, Tappu and Akku are the three monkeys of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc,” said UP CM Yogi Adityanath in an oblique reference to Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav (ex-UP CM), while addressing a rally in Bihar.</p><p>“Rahul should be a ‘rasoiya’ (cook), not a politician,” said Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap, on Rahul Gandhi making ‘jalebi’ (a form of sweets) and catching fish by diving into a pond.</p><p>The Prime Minister’s use of the derogatory term ‘Thug-bandhan’ (bunch of thugs) for Mahagathbandhan leaders, and the neighbouring state’s Chief Minister comparing a former Chief Minister, a former Deputy Chief Minister, and the current Leader of the Opposition to the three monkeys of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, reflect the growing decline in the standards of election campaigning in India.</p><p>Similarly, the Leader of the Opposition reiterating his charge that the PM could dance on the stage if it can fetch him votes cannot be the benchmark of a dignified political discourse.</p><p><strong>Free for all</strong></p><p>Bihar battlefield has become a free-for-all where leaders of all shades are using all kinds of derogatory language for their rivals and are little concerned with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which prohibits them from using bad lingo.</p><p>“I have covered Bihar since the 1990 elections. I have heard Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and George Fernandes, all good orators. But none of them used derogatory language against their rivals. However, the scene is disturbing these days where leaders of all hues are busy calling names and hell-bent on ridiculing their rivals. In the process, they end up using the gutter language,” opined senior political commentator Ajay Kumar.</p>