Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Thugs, monkeys and more: War of words gets down and dirty in poll arena

Political speeches are turning from bad to worse in Bihar battlefield.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 10:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 10:39 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsRJDBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us