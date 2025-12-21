<p>India has conveyed "strong concerns" over the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh to the authorites of the neighbouring country, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Sunday.</p><p>Jaiswal said India has urged Bangladesh that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of a Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das be brought to justice.</p><p>Death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi has caused largescale unrest in Bangladesh with reports of vandalism and attacks on minorities emerging. </p>.<p>"India continues to keep a close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh," the MEA spokesperson said. </p>.Bangladesh: 7-year-old child burnt to death after miscreants lock and set BNP leader's house on fire.<p>On protests in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on December 20, 2025, the MEA said, "India is committed to ensure the safety of foreign Missions/Posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention." </p><p>"We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident. The fact is that about 20-25 youth gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December 2025 and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh." </p><p>The MEA denied any attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at the High Commission. "The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see."</p>