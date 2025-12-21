Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Navi Mumbai International Airport aims to become country’s most significant air cargo hub

Conceived as India’s first truly multimodal greenfield airport, NMIA has been engineered with cargo at its core.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 11:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 11:03 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNavi Mumbai

Follow us on :

Follow Us