Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 'Vote first, then have breakfast': PM Modi's mantra for women BJP workers

In a virtual address to the women workers of the party, Modi urged them to bring women voters in large numbers to the polling booths.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 15:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 15:59 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiBiharBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us