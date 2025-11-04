<p>New Delhi: Hailing the BJP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bihar-assembly-elections-2025">Bihar </a>women workers for carrying out the booth work diligently, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>said that the mantra for polling day should be “pehle matdaan, phir jalpan” (vote first, then breakfast) so that the polling numbers should be good. </p><p>In a virtual address to the women workers of the party, Modi urged them to bring women voters in large numbers to the polling booths. </p><p>“I can say with confidence that the NDA is winning with a huge majority and is forming the government again. The people of Bihar have made up their mind that this time they will break a record held in the last 20 years. The people of ‘jungle raj’ will see their biggest defeat,” he said.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Four reasons why Bihar could be headed for a nail-biting finish.<p>Asking the women to speak about the BJP’s developmental works in Bihar among women voters, Modi said the NDA government’s policies are designed towards women. “The expenses of electricity have come down. We are making plans to start the metro in several cities of Bihar,” he said. “The women workers of the Bihar BJP are doing splendid work with the resolve of ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot’.”</p><p>Modi spoke to over 8 lakh workers through the NaMo app, around 20 women were selected to speak to him directly and give him suggestions. The BJP had organised mass events at more than 10,000 locations, with large LED displays at 10,717 Shakti Kendras in each Assembly constituency headquarters to broadcast the address.</p>