Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Why can't a Muslim become the Chief Minister: Owaisi

"The time has come to call the bluff of these parties, which cannot even offer a proportionate representation to Muslims in the distribution of tickets," Owaisi said.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 13:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 13:39 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAsaddudin Owaisichief ministerBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us