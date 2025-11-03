<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Bihariganj Constituency Details</h3><p>Bihariganj, constituency number 71, is in the Madhepura district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Bihariganj polling and counting dates</h3><p>Bihariganj constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Bihariganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Bihariganj was won by Niranjan Kumar Mehta (JD-U) by a margin of 18,711 votes. Niranjan Kumar Mehta polled 81,531 votes while the nearest rival, Subhashini Raj Rao (INC), secured 62,820 votes.</p><h3>How did Bihariganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Niranjan Kumar Mehta (JD-U) won the seat by securing 78,361 votes. Niranjan Kumar Mehta defeated the nearest rival Ravindra Charan Yadav (BJP) by a margin of 29,253 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>