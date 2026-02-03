News in Pics | February 3, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Palestinians coming from the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt after it was opened by Israel on Monday for a limited number of people, arrive, in a vehicle with a United Nations (UN) label, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
A congregation of 15,555 women sing the traditional Assamese wedding song 'diha naam' at Jeranga playground in their attempt to set a world record, in Sivasagar, Assam.
General view of the Olympic rings ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.
LoP in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, centre, with other leaders, shout slogans during a protest against the alleged influence of the ruling TMC on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.
Worshippers take part in the traditional ceremony of Iemanja, the Goddess of the Sea in the syncretic Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda, at the Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Published 03 February 2026, 00:39 IST