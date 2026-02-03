Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News in Pics | February 3, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 00:39 IST
Comments
Palestinians coming from the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt after it was opened by Israel on Monday for a limited number of people, arrive, in a vehicle with a United Nations (UN) label, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A congregation of 15,555 women sing the traditional Assamese wedding song 'diha naam' at Jeranga playground in their attempt to set a world record, in Sivasagar, Assam.

Credit: PTI Photo

General view of the Olympic rings ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Credit: Reuters Photo

LoP in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, centre, with other leaders, shout slogans during a protest against the alleged influence of the ruling TMC on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

Worshippers take part in the traditional ceremony of Iemanja, the Goddess of the Sea in the syncretic Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda, at the Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Credit: Reuters Photo

