<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Biharsharif Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Biharsharif, constituency number 172, is in the Nalanda district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Biharsharif polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Biharsharif constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Biharsharif in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Biharsharif was won by Sunil Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 15,102 votes. Sunil Kumar polled 81,888 votes while the nearest rival, Sunil Kumar (RJD), secured 66,786 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Biharsharif vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Sunil Kumar (BJP) won the seat by securing 76,201 votes. Sunil Kumar defeated the nearest rival Mohammad Asghar Shamim (JD(U)) by a margin of 2,340 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>