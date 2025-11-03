<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Bochahan Constituency Details</h3><p>Bochahan, constituency number 91, is in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Bochahan polling and counting dates</h3><p>Bochahan constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Bochahan in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Bochahan was won by Musafir Paswan (VIP) by a margin of 11,268 votes. Musafir Paswan polled 77,837 votes while the nearest rival, Ramai Ram (RJD), secured 66,569 votes.</p><h3>How did Bochahan vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Baby Kumari (IND) won the seat by securing 67,720 votes. Baby Kumari defeated the nearest rival Ramai Ram (JD-U) by a margin of 24,130 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>