<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Chakai Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Chakai, constituency number 243, is in the Jamui district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Chakai polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Chakai constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Chakai in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Chakai was won by Sumit Kumar Singh (IND) by a margin of 581 votes. Sumit Kumar Singh polled 45,548 votes while the nearest rival, Savitri Devi (RJD), secured 44,967 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Chakai vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Savitri Devi (RJD) won the seat by securing 47,064 votes. Savitri Devi defeated the nearest rival Sumit Kumar Singh (IND) by a margin of 12,113 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>