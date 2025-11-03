<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Chhatapur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Chhatapur, constituency number 45, is in the Supaul district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Supaul Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Chhatapur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Chhatapur constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Chhatapur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Chhatapur was won by Neeraj Kumar Singh (BJP) by a margin of 20,635 votes. Neeraj Kumar Singh polled 93,755 votes while the nearest rival, Vipin Kumar Singh (RJD), secured 73,120 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Chhatapur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Neeraj Kumar Singh (BJP) won the seat by securing 75,697 votes. Neeraj Kumar Singh defeated the nearest rival Jahur Alam (RJD) by a margin of 9,292 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>