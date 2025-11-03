<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Chiraia Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Chiraia, constituency number 20, is in the Purvi Champaran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Chiraia polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Chiraia constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Chiraia in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Chiraia was won by Lal Babu Prasad Gupta (BJP) by a margin of 16,874 votes. Lal Babu Prasad Gupta polled 62,904 votes while the nearest rival, Achchhelal Prasad (RJD), secured 46,030 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Chiraia vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Lal Babu Prasad Gupta (BJP) won the seat by securing 62,831 votes. Lal Babu Prasad Gupta defeated the nearest rival Laxmi Narayan Prasad Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 4,374 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>