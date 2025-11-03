<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Darbhanga Rural Constituency Details</h3><p>Darbhanga Rural, constituency number 82, is in the Darbhanga district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Darbhanga Rural polling and counting dates</h3><p>Darbhanga Rural constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Darbhanga Rural in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Darbhanga Rural was won by Lalit Kumar Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 2,141 votes. Lalit Kumar Yadav polled 64,929 votes while the nearest rival, Faraz Fatmi (JD-U), secured 62,788 votes.</p><h3>How did Darbhanga Rural vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Lalit Kumar Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 70,557 votes. Lalit Kumar Yadav defeated the nearest rival Naushad Ahmad (HAM-S) by a margin of 34,491 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>