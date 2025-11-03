<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Dhaka Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Dhaka, constituency number 21, is in the Purvi Champaran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Dhaka polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Dhaka constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Dhaka in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Dhaka was won by Pawan Jaiswal (BJP) by a margin of 10,114 votes. Pawan Jaiswal polled 99,792 votes while the nearest rival, Faisal Rahman (RJD), secured 89,678 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Dhaka vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Faisal Rahman (RJD) won the seat by securing 87,458 votes. Faisal Rahman defeated the nearest rival Pawan Kumar Jaiswal (BJP) by a margin of 19,197 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>