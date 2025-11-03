<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Dhamdaha Constituency Details</h3><p>Dhamdaha, constituency number 61, is in the Purnia district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Dhamdaha polling and counting dates</h3><p>Dhamdaha constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Dhamdaha in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Dhamdaha was won by Leshi Singh (JD-U) by a margin of 33,594 votes. Leshi Singh polled 97,057 votes while the nearest rival, Dilip Kumar Yadav (RJD), secured 63,463 votes.</p><h3>How did Dhamdaha vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Leshi Singh (JD-U) won the seat by securing 75,400 votes. Leshi Singh defeated the nearest rival Shiv Shankar Thakur (RLSP) by a margin of 29,817 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>