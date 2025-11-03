<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Ekma Constituency Details</h3><p>Ekma, constituency number 113, is in the Saran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Ekma polling and counting dates</h3><p>Ekma constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Ekma in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Ekma was won by Srikant Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 13,927 votes. Srikant Yadav polled 53,875 votes while the nearest rival, Sita Devi (JD-U), secured 39,948 votes.</p><h3>How did Ekma vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Manoranjan Singh (JD-U) won the seat by securing 49,508 votes. Manoranjan Singh defeated the nearest rival Kameshwar Kumar Singh (BJP) by a margin of 8,126 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>