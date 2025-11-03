<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Gaura Bauram Constituency Details</h3><p>Gaura Bauram, constituency number 79, is in the Darbhanga district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Gaura Bauram polling and counting dates</h3><p>Gaura Bauram constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Gaura Bauram in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Gaura Bauram was won by Swarna Singh (VIP) by a margin of 7,280 votes. Swarna Singh polled 59,538 votes while the nearest rival, Afzal Ali Khan (RJD), secured 52,258 votes.</p><h3>How did Gaura Bauram vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Madan Sahni (JD-U) won the seat by securing 51,403 votes. Madan Sahni defeated the nearest rival Vinod Sahni (LJP) by a margin of 14,062 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>