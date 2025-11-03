<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Gopalganj Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Gopalganj, constituency number 101, is in the Gopalganj district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Gopalganj polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Gopalganj constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Gopalganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Gopalganj was won by Subhash Singh (BJP) by a margin of 36,752 votes. Subhash Singh polled 77,791 votes while the nearest rival, Anirudh Prasad (BSP), secured 41,039 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Gopalganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Subhash Singh (BJP) won the seat by securing 78,491 votes. Subhash Singh defeated the nearest rival Reyazul Haque Raju (RJD) by a margin of 5,074 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>