<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Govindganj Constituency Details</h3><p>Govindganj, constituency number 14, is in the Purvi Champaran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Govindganj polling and counting dates</h3><p>Govindganj constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Govindganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Govindganj was won by Sunil Mani Tiwari (BJP) by a margin of 27,924 votes. Sunil Mani Tiwari polled 65,544 votes while the nearest rival, Brajesh Kumar (INC), secured 37,620 votes.</p><h3>How did Govindganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Raju Tiwari (LJP) won the seat by securing 74,685 votes. Raju Tiwari defeated the nearest rival Brajesh Kumar (INC) by a margin of 27,920 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>