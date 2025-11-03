<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Harlakhi Constituency Details</h3><p>Harlakhi, constituency number 31, is in the Madhubani district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Harlakhi polling and counting dates</h3><p>Harlakhi constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Harlakhi in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Harlakhi was won by Sudhanshu Shekhar (JD-U) by a margin of 17,593 votes. Sudhanshu Shekhar polled 60,393 votes while the nearest rival, Ram Naresh Pandey (CPI), secured 42,800 votes.</p><h3>How did Harlakhi vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Basant Kumar (RLSP) won the seat by securing 40,468 votes. Basant Kumar defeated the nearest rival Mohammad Shabbir (INC) by a margin of 3,892 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>