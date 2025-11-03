<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Harnaut Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Harnaut, constituency number 177, is in the Nalanda district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Harnaut polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Harnaut constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Harnaut in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Harnaut was won by Hari Narayan Singh (JD(U)) by a margin of 27,241 votes. Hari Narayan Singh polled 65,404 votes while the nearest rival, Mamata Devi (LJP), secured 38,163 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Harnaut vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Hari Narayan Singh (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 71,933 votes. Hari Narayan Singh defeated the nearest rival Arun Kumar (LJP) by a margin of 14,295 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>