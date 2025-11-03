<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Hasanpur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Hasanpur, constituency number 140, is in the Samastipur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Hasanpur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Hasanpur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Hasanpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Hasanpur was won by Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 21,139 votes. Tej Pratap Yadav polled 80,991 votes while the nearest rival, Raj Kumar Ray (JD(U)), secured 59,852 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Hasanpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Raj Kumar Ray (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 63,094 votes. Raj Kumar Ray defeated the nearest rival Vinod Choudhary (RLSP) by a margin of 29,600 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>