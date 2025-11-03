<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Islampur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Islampur, constituency number 174, is in the Nalanda district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Islampur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Islampur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Islampur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Islampur was won by Rakesh Kumar Roushan (RJD) by a margin of 3,698 votes. Rakesh Kumar Roushan polled 68,088 votes while the nearest rival, Chandra Sen Prasad (JD(U)), secured 64,390 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Islampur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Chandrasen Prasad (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 66,587 votes. Chandrasen Prasad defeated the nearest rival Birendra Gope (BJP) by a margin of 22,602 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>