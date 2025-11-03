<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Jhajha Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Jhajha, constituency number 242, is in the Jamui district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Jhajha polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Jhajha constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Jhajha in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Jhajha was won by Damodar Rawat (JD(U)) by a margin of 1,679 votes. Damodar Rawat polled 76,972 votes while the nearest rival, Rajendra Prasad (RJD), secured 75,293 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Jhajha vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Rabindra Yadav (BJP) won the seat by securing 65,537 votes. Rabindra Yadav defeated the nearest rival Damodar Rawat (JD(U)) by a margin of 22,086 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>