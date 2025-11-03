<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Kadwa Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Kadwa, constituency number 64, is in the Katihar district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Kadwa polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Kadwa constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Kadwa in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Kadwa was won by Shakeel Ahmad Khan (INC) by a margin of 32,402 votes. Shakeel Ahmad Khan polled 71,267 votes while the nearest rival, Chandra Bhushan Thakur (LJP), secured 38,865 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Kadwa vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Shakeel Ahmad Khan (INC) won the seat by securing 56,141 votes. Shakeel Ahmad Khan defeated the nearest rival Chander Bhushan Thakur (BJP) by a margin of 5,799 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>