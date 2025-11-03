<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Kahalgaon Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Kahalgaon, constituency number 155, is in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Kahalgaon polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Kahalgaon constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Kahalgaon in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Kahalgaon was won by Pawan Kumar Yadav (BJP) by a margin of 42,893 votes. Pawan Kumar Yadav polled 115,538 votes while the nearest rival, Shubhanand Mukesh (INC), secured 72,645 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Kahalgaon vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Sadanand Singh (INC) won the seat by securing 64,981 votes. Sadanand Singh defeated the nearest rival Niraj Kumar Mandal (LJP) by a margin of 21,229 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>