<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Kuchaikote Constituency Details</h3><p>Kuchaikote, constituency number 102, is in the Gopalganj district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Kuchaikote polling and counting dates</h3><p>Kuchaikote constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Kuchaikote in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Kuchaikote was won by Amrendra Kumar Pandey (JD-U)) by a margin of 20,630 votes. Amrendra Kumar Pandey polled 74,359 votes while the nearest rival, Kali Prasad Pandey (INC), secured 53,729 votes.</p><h3>How did Kuchaikote vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Amrendra Kumar Pandey (JD-U) won the seat by securing 72,224 votes. Amrendra Kumar Pandey defeated the nearest rival Kali Prasad Pandey (LJP) by a margin of 3,562 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>