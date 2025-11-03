<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Kurhani Constituency Details</h3><p>Kurhani, constituency number 93, is in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Kurhani polling and counting dates</h3><p>Kurhani constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Kurhani in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Kurhani was won by Anil Kumar Sahani (RJD) by a margin of 712 votes. Anil Kumar Sahani polled 78,549 votes while the nearest rival, Kedar Prasad Gupta (BJP), secured 77,837 votes.</p><h3>How did Kurhani vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Kedar Prasad Gupta (BJP) won the seat by securing 73,227 votes. Kedar Prasad Gupta defeated the nearest rival Manoj Kumar Singh (JD-U) by a margin of 11,570 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>