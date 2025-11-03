<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Kusheshwar Asthan Constituency Details</h3><p>Kusheshwar Asthan, constituency number 78, is in the Darbhanga district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Kusheshwar Asthan polling and counting dates</h3><p>Kusheshwar Asthan constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Kusheshwar Asthan in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Kusheshwar Asthan was won by Shashi Bhushan Hazari (JD-U) by a margin of 7,222 votes. Shashi Bhushan Hazari polled 53,980 votes while the nearest rival, Ashok Kumar (INC), secured 46,758 votes.</p><h3>How did Kusheshwar Asthan vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Shashi Bhushan Hazari (JD-U) won the seat by securing 50,062 votes. Shashi Bhushan Hazari defeated the nearest rival Dhananjay Kumar Paswan (LJP) by a margin of 19,850 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>