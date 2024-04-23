LS Polls 2024: Congress Bhagalpur candidate Ajeet Sharma owns movable, immovable assets worth Rs 35.23 crore

Patna: Senior Congress leader Ajeet Sharma, who is contesting from the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat as the grand alliance nominee owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 35.23 crore, as per the affidavit filed by him.

His wife owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 18.22 crore. Sharma, a former leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the state assembly, recently filed his nomination papers. Elections will be held in Bhagalpur, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia and Banka parliamentary seats in Bihar on April 26.

In the affidavit recently filed before the Returning Officer along with the nomination paper, Sharma, also the father of popular Bollywood actress Neha Sharma has declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 3.45 crore and immovable assets owned by him worth Rs 31.77 crore. His wife owns movable assets worth Rs 2.45 crore and immovable assets of Rs 15.77 crore.