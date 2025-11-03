<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Madhubani Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Madhubani, constituency number 36, is in the Madhubani district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Madhubani polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Madhubani constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Madhubani in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Madhubani was won by Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD) by a margin of 6,814 votes. Samir Kumar Mahaseth polled 71,332 votes while the nearest rival, Suman Kumar Mahaseth (VIP), secured 64,518 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Madhubani vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD) won the seat by securing 76,823 votes. Samir Kumar Mahaseth defeated the nearest rival Ramdeo Mahto (BJP) by a margin of 7,307 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>