<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Maharajganj Constituency Details</h3><p>Maharajganj, constituency number 112, is in the Siwan district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Maharajganj polling and counting dates</h3><p>Maharajganj constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Maharajganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Maharajganj was won by Vijay Shanker Dubey (INC) by a margin of 1,976 votes. Vijay Shanker Dubey polled 48,825 votes while the nearest rival, Hem Narayan Sah (JD-U), secured 46,849 votes.</p><h3>How did Maharajganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Hem Narayan Sah (JD-U) won the seat by securing 68,459 votes. Hem Narayan Sah defeated the nearest rival Kumar Deo Ranjan Singh (BJP) by a margin of 20,292 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>