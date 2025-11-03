<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Mahnar Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Mahnar, constituency number 129, is in the Vaishali district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Mahnar polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Mahnar constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Mahnar in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Mahnar was won by Bina Singh (RJD) by a margin of 7,947 votes. Bina Singh polled 61,721 votes while the nearest rival, Umesh Kushwaha (JD(U)), secured 53,774 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Mahnar vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Umesh Singh Kushwaha (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 69,825 votes. Umesh Singh Kushwaha defeated the nearest rival Achuta Nand (BJP) by a margin of 26,455 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>