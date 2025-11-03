<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Maner Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Maner, constituency number 187, is in the Patna district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Maner polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Maner constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Maner in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Maner was won by Bhai Virendra (RJD) by a margin of 32,917 votes. Bhai Virendra polled 94,223 votes while the nearest rival, Nikhil Anand (BJP), secured 61,306 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Maner vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Bhai Virendra (RJD) won the seat by securing 89,773 votes. Bhai Virendra defeated the nearest rival Srikant Nirala (BJP) by a margin of 22,828 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>