<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Manihari Constituency Details</h3><p>Manihari, constituency number 67, is in the Katihar district of Bihar. It is an ST seat under the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Manihari polling and counting dates</h3><p>Manihari constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Manihari in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Manihari was won by Manohar Prasad Singh (INC) by a margin of 21,209 votes. Manohar Prasad Singh polled 83,032 votes while the nearest rival, Shambhu Kumar Suman (JD-U), secured 61,823 votes.</p><h3>How did Manihari vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Manohar Prasad Singh (INC) won the seat by securing 61,704 votes. Manohar Prasad Singh defeated the nearest rival Anil Kumar Oraon (LJP) by a margin of 13,680 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>