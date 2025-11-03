<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Marhaura Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Marhaura, constituency number 117, is in the Saran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Saran Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Marhaura polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Marhaura constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Marhaura in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Marhaura was won by Jitendra Kumar Ray (RJD) by a margin of 11,385 votes. Jitendra Kumar Ray polled 59,812 votes while the nearest rival, Altaf Alam (JD(U)), secured 48,427 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Marhaura vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Jitendra Kumar Ray (RJD) won the seat by securing 66,714 votes. Jitendra Kumar Ray defeated the nearest rival Lal Babu Rai (BJP) by a margin of 16,718 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>