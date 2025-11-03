<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Matihani Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Matihani, constituency number 144, is in the Begusarai district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Matihani polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Matihani constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Matihani in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Matihani was won by Rajkumar Singh (LJP) by a margin of 333 votes. Rajkumar Singh polled 61,364 votes while the nearest rival, Narendra Kumar Singh (JD(U)), secured 61,031 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Matihani vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Narendra Kumar Singh (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 89,297 votes. Narendra Kumar Singh defeated the nearest rival Sarvesh Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 22,688 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>