<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Mokama Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Mokama, constituency number 178, is in the Patna district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Mokama polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Mokama constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Mokama in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Mokama was won by Anant Kumar Singh (RJD) by a margin of 35,757 votes. Anant Kumar Singh polled 78,721 votes while the nearest rival, Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh (JD(U)), secured 42,964 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Mokama vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Anant Kumar Singh (IND) won the seat by securing 54,005 votes. Anant Kumar Singh defeated the nearest rival Neeraj Kumar (JD(U)) by a margin of 18,348 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>