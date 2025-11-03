<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Morwa Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Morwa, constituency number 135, is in the Samastipur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Morwa polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Morwa constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Morwa in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Morwa was won by Ranvijay Sahu (RJD) by a margin of 10,671 votes. Ranvijay Sahu polled 59,554 votes while the nearest rival, Vidyasagar Singh Nishad (JD(U)), secured 48,883 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Morwa vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 59,206 votes. Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad defeated the nearest rival Suresh Ray (BJP) by a margin of 18,816 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>