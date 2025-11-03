<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Motihari Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Motihari, constituency number 19, is in the Purvi Champaran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Motihari polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Motihari constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Motihari in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Motihari was won by Pramod Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 14,645 votes. Pramod Kumar polled 92,733 votes while the nearest rival, Om Prakash Chaudhary (RJD), secured 78,088 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Motihari vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Pramod Kumar (BJP) won the seat by securing 79,947 votes. Pramod Kumar defeated the nearest rival Binod Kumar Shrivastava (RJD) by a margin of 18,517 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>