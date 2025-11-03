<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Muzaffarpur Constituency Details</h3><p>Muzaffarpur, constituency number 94, is in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Muzaffarpur polling and counting dates</h3><p>Muzaffarpur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Muzaffarpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Muzaffarpur was won by Bijendra Chaudhary (INC) by a margin of 6,326 votes. Bijendra Chaudhary polled 81,871 votes while the nearest rival, Suresh Kumar Sharma (BJP), secured 75,545 votes.</p><h3>How did Muzaffarpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Suresh Kumar Sharma (BJP) won the seat by securing 95,594 votes. Suresh Kumar Sharma defeated the nearest rival Bijendra Chaudhary (JD-U) by a margin of 29,739 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>