<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Narkatia Constituency Details</h3><p>Narkatia, constituency number 12, is in the Purvi Champaran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Narkatia polling and counting dates</h3><p>Narkatia constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Narkatia in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Narkatia was won by Shamim Ahmad (RJD) by a margin of 27,791 votes. Shamim Ahmad polled 85,562 votes while the nearest rival, Shyam Bihari Prashad (JD(U)), secured 57,771 votes.</p><h3>How did Narkatia vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Shamim Ahmad (RJD) won the seat by securing 75,118 votes. Shamim Ahmad defeated the nearest rival Sant Singh Kushwaha (RLSP) by a margin of 19,982 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commision of India.)</p>