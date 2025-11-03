<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Narpatganj Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Narpatganj, constituency number 46, is in the Araria district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Araria Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Narpatganj polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Narpatganj constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Narpatganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Narpatganj was won by Jai Prakash Yadav (BJP) by a margin of 28,610 votes. Jai Prakash Yadav polled 98,397 votes while the nearest rival, Anil Kumar Yadav (RJD), secured 69,787 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Narpatganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Anil Kumar Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 90,250 votes. Anil Kumar Yadav defeated the nearest rival Janardan Yadav (BJP) by a margin of 25,951 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>