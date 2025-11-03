<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Parbatta Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Parbatta, constituency number 151, is in the Khagaria district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Parbatta polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Parbatta constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Parbatta in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Parbatta was won by Sanjeev Kumar (JD(U)) by a margin of 951 votes. Sanjeev Kumar polled 77,226 votes while the nearest rival, Digambar Prasad Tiwary (RJD), secured 76,275 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Parbatta vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ramanand Prasad Singh (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 76,248 votes. Ramanand Prasad Singh defeated the nearest rival Ramanuj Choudhary (BJP) by a margin of 28,924 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>