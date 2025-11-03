<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Paroo Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Paroo, constituency number 97, is in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Paroo polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Paroo constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Paroo in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Paroo was won by Ashok Kumar Singh (BJP) by a margin of 14,698 votes. Ashok Kumar Singh polled 77,392 votes while the nearest rival, Shankar Prasad (IND), secured 62,694 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Paroo vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ashok Kumar Singh (BJP) won the seat by securing 80,445 votes. Ashok Kumar Singh defeated the nearest rival Shankar Prasad (RJD) by a margin of 13,539 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>