<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Pirpainti Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Pirpainti, constituency number 154, is in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Pirpainti polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Pirpainti constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Pirpainti in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Pirpainti was won by Lalan Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 27,019 votes. Lalan Kumar polled 96,229 votes while the nearest rival, Ram Vilash Paswan (RJD), secured 69,210 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Pirpainti vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ram Vilash Paswan (RJD) won the seat by securing 80,058 votes. Ram Vilash Paswan defeated the nearest rival Lalan Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 5,144 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>