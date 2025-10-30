Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 'PM will dance': Rahul Gandhi stirs up Bihar poll pot

Addressing an election rally in Muzaffarpur, his first in the poll-bound state, along with Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul said the PM would do anything for votes.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 22:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 22:25 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiBiharBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us