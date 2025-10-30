<p>Patna/New Delhi: The Bihar poll campaign turned into a heated exchange of personal barbs on Wednesday when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mockingly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dance if he was told that the act could fetch him votes. The BJP retorted sharply with the party spokesperson saying the Leader of the Opposition was acting like a "local goon". </p>.<p>Addressing an election rally in Muzaffarpur, his first in the poll-bound state, along with Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul said the PM would do anything for votes. "You must have seen the drama on TV that Modi was going to take a dip in the Yamuna for Chhath Puja. It was shelved when it was exposed that a puddle had been formed with clean, piped water since the river is so filthy," the Congress leader said.</p>.<p>"Narendra Modi is ready to enact all types of drama. You try telling him at a poll rally that, Mr Prime Minister, we will vote for you if you dance. He will readily perform Bharat Natyam. PM Modi can do anything for votes. Tell him he can get votes if he dances. He will do that too." </p>.UP bypolls: BSP top guns missing from campaign trail.<p>BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari slammed Rahul for mocking the PM. "Rahul Gandhi has mocked voters, and Indian democracy!" Bhandari posted on X.</p>.<p>"Rahul Gandhi speaks like a 'Local Goon'. Rahul Gandhi has openly insulted every poor (person) of India & Bihar who has voted for PM," the tweet said.</p>.<p>The saffron party's election in-charge in Bihar, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, said Rahul's remarks were a "big insult" to the public faith in Chhath Puja and have deeply hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees.</p>.<p>"Rahul Gandhi's remarks reflect his hatred for Sanatan culture and also expose the Congress party's deep-seated hatred and frustration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he posted on X. </p>.<p>Earlier, addressing a poll rally in Darbhanga, Rahul also attacked Modi over US President Donald Trump's repeated that he had brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May. </p>.<p>"Trump is insulting him (Modi) daily in different countries. He says Narendra Modi has no guts and he has made him bow before him. Modi never once said that Trump is speaking nonsense and lying," the Congress leader said.</p>.<p>"One who cannot tell the American president on his face that 'you are lying', he cannot do anything in Bihar," he added.</p>.<p>Rahul also slammed the BJP and the Election Commission but remained relatively soft on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.</p>.<p>"The BJP, in collusion with the EC, stole the elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. They will do their best to do so in Bihar as well," he said. He further said he agreed with Tejashwi who had said that Nitish's JD (U) had been hijacked and Bihar was being run through remote control. "Three persons, with remote in their hand, are running Bihar. Tejashwi is right when he says Nitish ji has been 'hijacked' by his select aides," said Rahul.</p>